His innocence was stolen when he was only 10 years old. At a time when he should be exploring and learning about the world, he was repeatedly threatened and raped by three men on several occasions.

No child deserves such torture. It continued for some time. His thinking became warped. Years of fear, shame and sexual abuse, led to a continuous cycle. Whatever he experienced with his abusers, he now acted out on a young vulnerable victim.

The victim was now the abuser. He was caught and now behind bars. His willingness to share his story is commended. His optimism about the future gives sexual abuse survivors hope.