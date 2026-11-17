The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has appointed a disciplinary committee to investigate complaints against party candidate Savenaca Komaisavai and lawyer Jolame Uludole.

Party leader Aseri Radrodro confirmed the decision following a board meeting in Suva yesterday, saying concerns had been raised by party members and the matter would now proceed under the disciplinary procedures set out in the party's constitution.

He said a timeline had been established for the committee to investigate the complaints.

Asked whether the two men had been dismissed from the party, Mr Radrodro said the board could not pre-empt the committee's findings.

“We cannot pre-empt the decision of the committee, but the board has decided to take necessary steps to ensure that a properly constituted process has been followed,” he said.

Mr Radrodro said the complaints related to concerns raised by party members, including candidates, over alleged public vilification on social media and issues raised during a parliamentary special committee hearing.

Mr Komaisavai and Mr Uludole told the Parliamentary Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill that crown and freehold land should return to iTaukei ownership.

Asked whether other members were also named in the complaints, Mr Radrodro said the concerns brought to the board had specifically highlighted Mr Komaisavai and Mr Uludole.

SODELPA general secretary Moira Vilsoni said the party would provide further information about the disciplinary committee and its processes once it had been established.

She said the matter was an internal party issue and the investigation would be conducted in accordance with the SODELPA constitution.

Mr Uludole was present at the meeting venue but did not take part in the deliberations. He left before the meeting concluded.

Ms Vilsoni said this was part of the process being followed by the party.

“Because he is the principal person in this investigation, like I said, we're just following processes. He understood the situation, nobody forced him out, nobody forced him to sit in, but everybody is on the same level, everybody's on the same boat.”

Ms Vilsoni said the party would inform the media and the public once the relevant processes and structures were in place, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability.