A 14-member women’s group from Drasa in Lautoka is facing growing challenges from drought and flooding, which threaten honey production and damage its beehives.

Civicivi Women’s Club, led by 53-year-old Anju Chauhan, continues to produce and sell honey despite unpredictable weather conditions affecting its operations.

Ms Chauhan said prolonged dry conditions in the Western Division had become a major concern, while heavy rainfall and flooding sometimes damaged the group’s beehives.

She said all 14 members were actively involved in beekeeping, harvesting, packaging and labelling their honey products.

“The challenge is drought. It is very dry in the Western Division, and sometimes when the rain comes, there is flooding and the bee boxes are damaged,” she said.

Despite these difficulties, Ms Chauhan said the initiative had created opportunities for rural women to empower themselves and contribute financially to their families.

“Instead of staying home and doing nothing, we have something to do. At least we help our families financially,” she said.

The group has been involved in beekeeping since 2009 and first participated in the Expo in 2014.

Ms Chauhan said the Expo provided an important platform for women to showcase their products, share their skills and gain recognition for their hard work.

She encouraged the public to visit the group’s stall and support the women’s efforts.

“Come and see our ladies’ hard work. They are hardworking and very intelligent women,” she said.



