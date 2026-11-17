SODELPA leader Aseri Radrodro has defended the party’s stability amid questions about internal divisions following disciplinary action against two board members and the sudden resignation of general secretary Levi Vere.

The recent developments have raised questions about disagreements within the party over the Constitution Amendment Bill.

However, Mr Radrodro said internal challenges were not new to SODELPA, which had been in existence for more than 20 years.

“We have our ups and downs ... Yes, we are all good,” he said.

Questions over party unity follow disciplinary action against management board members Savenaca Komaisavai and lawyer Jolame Uludole over controversial submissions to the Parliamentary Special Committee.

Mr Radrodro had apologised over the submissions, saying the two members had “gone off script”.

Mr Vere resigned three days after the controversy. He had held the general secretary’s position for about a month.

He had been a leading voice in the party’s opposition to the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Mr Vere has since been replaced by Moira Vilsoni.

Following SODELPA’s annual general meeting in Suva in October, Mr Vere told the media that the management board had recommended opposing the Bill’s third reading.

He also warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any party Member of Parliament who went against the board’s position.

However, Deputy Prime Minister and SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka disagreed with the party’s decision to oppose the Bill.

The management board met in Suva yesterday, accepted Mr Vere’s resignation and endorsed his replacement.

Mr Radrodro confirmed that Mr Vere had requested to leave immediately, despite being required to serve a notice period.

He declined to comment on whether Mr Vere’s departure was linked to the controversy surrounding the board members’ submissions.

Meanwhile, SODELPA plans to restate its eight concerns about the Constitution Amendment Bill during the public submission process.

Mr Radrodro said the party had submitted its concerns to the Prime Minister on October 31 and intended to present them again when given another opportunity.