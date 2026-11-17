It’s now 97 days since Eliki Yaco Junior, also known as Tua, mysteriously disappeared in the Ono-i-Lau waters. Tua was reported missing on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at around 4pm.

He had transported a couple, on his fibreglass boat Senata, using a 25 horsepower outboard engine, from a nearby uninhabited island called Mana.

Villagers and visitors frequent visit the island for picnics. The trio were on their way back to Nukuni Village, where Tua hails from.