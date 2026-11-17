Tuliana – I Still Send ‘Tua’ Messages
The couple claimed he was bitten by a shark after they had stopped for a swim. Tua’s clothes – a three-quarter denim pants, vest, underwear and flip flops – were recovered at different locations.
Wednesday 18 November 2026 | 08:30
Updated 19 November 2026 | 15:18 FJT
Tuliana Tinaimakubuna. Inset: Still missing... Eliki Yaco Jnr.
It’s now 97 days since Eliki Yaco Junior, also known as Tua, mysteriously disappeared in the Ono-i-Lau waters. Tua was reported missing on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at around 4pm.
He had transported a couple, on his fibreglass boat Senata, using a 25 horsepower outboard engine, from a nearby uninhabited island called Mana.
Villagers and visitors frequent visit the island for picnics. The trio were on their way back to Nukuni Village, where Tua hails from.
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