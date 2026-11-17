Fiji will host a Quad Series next year featuring Samoa, Tonga and Australia A. The inaugural tournament will be held instead of the Pacific Nations Cup(PNC).

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chief ex­ecutive officer Koli Sewabu said there would also be changes to the 2027 domestic competition calen­dar.

He said Fiji needed more quality matches to prepare for the Rugby World Cup, with the tournament made possible through funding from the Australian Government.

The funding is part of Rugby Australia's Legacy Fund for the Rugby World Cup, known as Impact Be­yond Pacific (IBP).

"We have been given the hosting rights for a Quad Series that's go­ing to happen in July next year in preparation for the World Cup," Se­wabu told SUNsports.

"Ideally; we'll probably have to host it in Suva, but again, it'll all depend too on availability of ac­commodations.

"We've got the other two matches locked in Japan and then South Africa, which is about two weeks away from the start of the World Cup. So that's happening in the men's space."

Sewabu said it was still unclear whether the PNC would continue, with the matter to be discussed with World Rugby from a regional perspective.

"But if that's not going to happen, I know that Japan, USA, Canada, they all desperate for tournaments and for games.

"The calendar for the men's is changing, and it's been locked in now, especially with Rugby Nations Championship locked in for that particular period. So those outside the 12, they do play in the Nation's Cup. But some are wanting more games.

"It's probably going to be more talks happening with USA Rugby; Rugby Canada and Japan to see what we can do in that space mov­ing forward, if there's going to be a discontinuation of the Pacific NaÂ­tions Cup."

Sewabu said domestic competitions would also be aligned with elite tournaments to better prepare national teams.

He said this was the first time the union had aligned its competitions with the high-performance calenÂ­dar.

Traditionally; the senior men's and Under-20 men's competitions ran alongside each other, usually starting around June or July.

However, this clashed with the Under-20 Junior World Championship, which is also held in June.

"Next year; we plan to separate the Under-20 competition from the senior men's competition and start it earlier in the year," Sewabu said.

"This would give the Under-20 team enough time to play more matches, improve their rugby inÂ­telligence and prepare for the June Junior World Championship.

"The women's competition would also follow a similar approach, with preparations already under way for the upcoming season."

Sewabu said the women's team has a match against the Wallaroos scheduled for April next year, a week before Easter.

"This is why they are starting the Nasoko competition now. This would give the team an opportunity to start playing earlier and allow coaches enough time to select the best players.

He added contracts for the wom­en's programme were also due to be discussed in the coming weeks.

Sewabu said he would meet with the head of the women's pro­gramme and the head coaches of the men's, sevens and 15s pro­grammes to discuss player con­tracts and preparations for next year's tournaments.



