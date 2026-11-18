Fourteen Fijian civil servants from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET), the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Policing and Communications are in Israel for the first diplomatic training of its kind.

It follows an agreement signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

The five-day programme runs from 15 to 19 November. The group left Fiji last Friday.

Israel’s Ambassador to Fiji, Maya Yaron, said the agreement had moved quickly from paper to practice.

“We are pleased to see this agreement translated into concrete action in such a short time,” she said.

Ms Yaron said the officials will meet Israeli diplomats and cover economic diplomacy, digital communication, strategic affairs, international law and diaspora relations.

They will also learn about Israel’s diplomatic work in Asia and the Pacific, and about MASHAV, Israel’s international development agency.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in June, when Israel opened its embassy in Suva after a 36-year gap.

The Israeli Embassy and MFAET are running the programme together.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade acting permanenet secretary Paula Cirikiyasawa thanked the Israeli Government at a pre-departure briefing.

He told the officers, some of whom are visiting Israel for the first time, to share what they learn with their ministries when they return.