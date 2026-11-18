Former Fiji sevens star and Olympic gold medallist Semi "The Beast" Kunatani will be inducted into the McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s Walk of Fame next year.

The tournament's media team confirmed yesterday that Kunatani will become an official ambassador and the 22nd player inducted into Sigatoka's Rugby Town Walk of Fame.

He will be joined as an ambassador and inductee by former New Zealand All Blacks fullback Christian Cullen and former England centre and 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup winner Rachael Burford.

Kunatani's connection with the tournament dates back to 2011, when he represented the Navosa Warriors, before playing for Yamacia in 2013. His performances caught the attention of former Fiji sevens coach Sir Ben Ryan, helping open the door to his international career.

He went on to become a key member of the Fiji team that won the country's first Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

As Inductee No. 22, he will receive a permanent place on the Walk of Fame in recognition of his contribution to rugby and Fiji's historic Olympic success.

The 15th edition of the McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s will bring together local and international teams for three days of competition, with free admission throughout the tournament.

Kunatani's return as an ambassador will provide an opportunity to celebrate his journey with the tournament and community where his rugby career began to take shape.