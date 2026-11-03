13 suspended civil servants cost Government $148,381

Government paid $148,381.29 in salaries and benefits to 13 suspended civil servants from eight ministries between October 2025 and June 2026.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed this figures in Parliament in response to a written question from Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Rabuka said most of the officers were suspended on full pay, and several were on half pay and a small number were suspended without pay.

The Ministry of Education recorded the highest cost at $61,786.06 for two officers.

The Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport paid $23,528.96 for two officers, while the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development paid $20,343.29 for two.

The Ministry of Local Government spent $20,171.16 on one officer, and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services paid $20,003.70 for three.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports paid $1,976.01 for one officer, and the Ministry of Civil Service paid $572.11 for one.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts had one officer suspended without pay, so it cost the Government nothing.

Health had the most suspended officers with three, followed by Education, Rural and Maritime, and Public Works with two each.

Mr Rabuka said another 24 ministries reported no suspension cases during the period.

He said the cost was based on each officer’s actual suspension period, salary band and step, and the pay calendar.

The PM said the figures showed the financial impact of long suspensions, especially when officers kept receiving pay while disciplinary processes continued.

“The management of suspensions within the Public Service is guided by the principles of accountability, fairness, and due process,” Mr Rabuka said.

He said the figures showed the Government’s commitment to protecting the integrity of public administration and managing public money responsibly.