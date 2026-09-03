Nation

75-year-old finds hope after devastating fire

Red Cross relief package gives Shiu Kumar and his family a helping hand as they work to rebuild by December.

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 13:30

Fiji Red Cross, elderly, homeowner, fire assistance relief package, Labasa

Shiu Kumar, 75, was overwhelmed with the assistance received from Fiji Red Cross in Labasa on September 3, 2026.

Sampras Anand

For 75-year-old Shiu Kumar, every bit of assistance matters, whether monetary or material, as he and his family try to rebuild their lives after losing property in a fire.

Residing at Nagigi in Labasa, the elderly homeowner and his grandchildren received a fire relief package from the Fiji Red Cross team in Labasa today.

The package contained farming tools, blankets, mosquito nets, clothes, cooking utensils, tarpaulins, dignity kits for women occupants and a temporary tent, among other items.

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Mr Kumar was overwhelmed by the assistance, saying it was the first support from a non-government organisation since the devastating fire last month.

“This assistance gives me hope to start the rebuilding process. I had lost hope, but I thank Red Cross for igniting that hope,” he said emotionally.

The eight-bedroom main house survived the flames. However, their hard-earned and stored farming implements, household construction materials, vehicle repair parts, machinery and other expensive items were destroyed.

The items were stored in a vehicle parking and storage tin shed, which was completely razed to the ground in what is suspected to have been an arson attack.

Mr Kumar estimated the damage at about $90,000.

“I was delighted when my son received the call from Red Cross Labasa branch on Wednesday (yesterday) that an assistance package was being prepared for us,” he said.

“We were told to reach the office at 10am yesterday, and I woke up early filled with excitement at receiving the much-needed assistance.”

The father of three sons aims to complete construction of the burnt portion by the end of December.

“I request if any other charity group or NGO wants to help, to step forth and make an impact in our lives,” he said.

While the family escaped unharmed, the sight of years of hard work going up in flames continues to haunt them.

People willing to assist the family can contact them on 9965550 or 9251996.

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