New ablution block gives Lomary girls dignity and comfort

For years, simple things such as access to safe and clean sanitation facilities could make a school day more difficult for some students at Lomary Secondary School in Serua.

Today, that burden has been eased with the opening of a new girls' ablution block, a project that is already being hailed as an investment in the wellbeing and future of the school's young women.

Officially opened by the Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, the facility was funded through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services' Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme at a cost of $6,908.12.

But beyond the dollar value, the project represents something far greater for the more than 300 students who attend the school.

For the junior girls of Lomary, the new facility provides privacy, dignity and a safer environment, helping remove one of the barriers that can affect school attendance and participation.





From left: Lomary Secondary School head of school Josua Tawake and Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu. Photo: Ministry of Health and Medical Services





Speaking during the opening, Dr Lalabalavu said the project was part of the ministry's commitment to reducing the burden of disease among children and communities through improved sanitation and hygiene facilities.

"The Ministry remains committed to strengthening WASH infrastructure in schools nationwide," he said.

The event drew together students, teachers, community members, church representatives and the vanua, highlighting the importance of the project not only to the school but to the wider Serua community.

Head of School Josua Tawake said access to proper sanitation plays a crucial role in creating a positive learning environment.

"A clean and safe sanitation facility contributes to a healthier learning environment and supports our students to attend school, learn and participate in school activities with greater comfort," he said.

Mr Tawake said the project demonstrated what could be achieved when government, schools and communities worked together towards a shared goal.

"This support is a valuable investment in the health, hygiene, safety and wellbeing of our young girls, and we are truly grateful for the Ministry's commitment towards creating a better and healthier learning environment for our students."

What makes the project especially meaningful is the way it was built.

Rather than relying solely on external contractors, the construction was completed with the help of vocational students undertaking carpentry and joinery training at the school, alongside volunteers from surrounding communities.

The project therefore became more than just a building exercise. It served as a practical learning opportunity for students, allowing them to apply their skills while contributing to something that will benefit future generations of Lomary students.

Parents and community members also volunteered their time and effort, strengthening the bond between the school and the villages it serves.

Mr Tawake paid tribute to the Navua Sub-Division health staff and health inspectors who provided guidance and support throughout the project.

"We acknowledge and value the partnership between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and our school community. Together, we continue to create an environment where our students can learn, grow and thrive with dignity."

As students gathered to witness the handover ceremony, the new ablution block stood as a symbol of what collaboration can achieve.



