China-Pacific partnerships must deliver tangible results

Fiji has called for stronger partnerships with China and Pacific Island countries that deliver practical benefits to ordinary people, including better healthcare, climate resilience, employment opportunities and sustainable economic development.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa said international cooperation should be measured by improvements in people’s lives rather than agreements and diplomatic declarations.

Speaking at the 6th China-Pacific Island Countries Political Leadership Dialogue in Beijing, China last week, Mr Ravunawa said partnerships must strengthen institutions, create sustainable livelihoods and build resilient communities.

“However, the true measure of international cooperation must extend beyond agreements and diplomatic declarations. It must be measured by improvements in the lives of ordinary people,” he said.

Mr Ravunawa, who headed Fiji’s delegation to the dialogue, said Pacific Island countries faced immediate threats from climate change, including rising sea levels, coastal erosion and increasingly severe weather events.

He called for greater cooperation in renewable energy, climate adaptation, sustainable infrastructure, ocean protection and disaster preparedness.

He said climate partnerships must provide accessible financing, appropriate technologies and practical solutions to strengthen community resilience and support long-term economic security.









Mr Ravunawa also highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, tourism and digital transformation.

He stressed the importance of investments that strengthen local industries, create jobs and improve access to international markets.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen healthcare systems, develop the health workforce and improve access to essential medical technologies.

“A nation’s greatest wealth is not simply its natural resources or infrastructure, but the health, knowledge and capabilities of its people,” he said.

Mr Ravunawa said education, scholarships, professional exchanges, technology transfer and leadership development were also essential to national progress.

He said parliamentary diplomacy could strengthen governance, accountability and mutual understanding through legislative exchanges, institutional cooperation and political dialogue.

He stressed that cooperation with China must respect Pacific priorities, regional solidarity and national sovereignty while complementing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The dialogue was held as Fiji marked its 56th anniversary of independence on October 10, with Mr Ravunawa reaffirming the country’s commitment to peaceful cooperation, sustainable development and constructive international engagement.

“Partnerships must respect sovereignty, empower communities and ensure that development left no nation or generation behind,” he said.



