Young people need greater opportunities to participate in political leadership, with political parties urged to encourage them to contest elections rather than limit their involvement to campaign activities.

FemLink Pacific programme manager Elesi Nailati raised the concern after observing that older people dominated a campaign training session she conducted for Unity Fiji party candidates during the party’s annual general conference in Suva today.

Ms Nailati also highlighted the absence of people with disabilities and questioned whether other marginalised groups, including the LGBTQI community, were being considered.

She said there was a need for intergenerational representation, with young people and other marginalised groups given opportunities to become election candidates.

“Only thing I can see now is that only older generation dominated this party, so it will be good to have intergenerational representatives, not only to be constituents, but also to be candidates,” she said.

She said political parties should not assume they understood the needs of these communities without giving them an opportunity to speak for themselves.

“But if we bring them into spaces like this, they will be able to voice their issues themselves,” she said.

“Nothing about us without us.”

She suggested that the party could actively approach representatives of minority groups to encourage them to put forward their interest as candidates.

In response, party assistant general secretary Mosese Talitalivalu said the party was looking beyond its current candidate pool to improve diversity and balance in its representation.

“There are few, but they’re not just here today,” he said.

Mr Talitalivalu’s response comes as the party considers its candidate representation ahead of the next general election.

Ms Nailati said meaningful inclusion required more than simply having different groups represented in political activities. They needed opportunities to stand as candidates and have their voices heard in decisions affecting their communities.

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