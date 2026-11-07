Choose traditional diyas this Diwali

Hindu devotees have been urged to celebrate Diwali with traditional oil lamps, or diyas, rather than expensive decorative electric lights.

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Labasa Sanatan Sabha president Avitesh Deo said people should remain mindful of the country’s current challenges, including rising fuel prices and El Niño-related dry weather conditions.

“Look at the environment around you. Even the animals are suffering from the continuous dry weather conditions,” Mr Deo said.

“Many families don’t have water to drink, and other companies are requesting to increase tariffs.”





Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Labasa Sanatan Sabha president Avitesh Deo. Photo: Supplied





One well-known legend tells of Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. To welcome him and his wife, Sita, the people of Ayodhya lit countless oil lamps.

“Over time, this practice became symbolic of bringing light, positivity and prosperity into homes,” he said.

“Traditionally, diyas are made from clay and filled with mustard oil, coconut oil or ghee, reflecting purity and the dispelling of darkness.”

Mr Deo said traditional diyas were a cost-effective and beautiful way to celebrate Diwali, compared with spending large amounts of money on different patterns of electric lights to decorate homes.

He also urged devotees to be mindful of the safety and security of their homes, including their places of worship.

“Do not look at others to compare and compete with them when it comes to decorating a house, preparing sweets and using fireworks,” he said.

“Choose peace in your heart and thank God for whatever He has blessed you with.”

Mr Deo thanked the Government for declaring a public holiday on Monday, which he said would allow people to celebrate Diwali and return to work or school refreshed.

He said everyone in Fiji was affected in some way.

Mr Deo said the tradition of lighting diyas dated back thousands of years and was rooted in Hindu scriptures and ancient stories.