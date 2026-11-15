CID to probe child abuse claim

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the Criminal Investigation Department will investigate allegations that a Suva girl was abused by her father, a Fiji Police Force personnel.

“Our CID will look into these allegations,” Mr Tudravu said.

A social media post claims the girl was assaulted after asking to speak to her biological mother, and had run away several times. It says police, social welfare and her school were earlier alerted.

Photographs allegedly showing injuries were shared. The claims are unproven.

Names are withheld to protect the child.