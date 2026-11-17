A constitution is not a diary that can be changed whenever commitments change, says retired headteacher Manick Kishore.

Speaking during the public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (Bill No. 32 of 2026) at Kshatriya Hall in Lautoka yesterday, Mr Kishore questioned the Government's urgency in pursuing constitutional amendments.

He argued that the Constitution, as the supreme law of the country, should not be altered hastily or treated as a document that could be rewritten whenever convenient.

Drawing on his 42 years of experience in education, Mr Kishore said equality, racial harmony, national unity, cultural values and human rights should remain central to Fiji's constitutional framework.

He said he was representing several villages and their children in making his submission, highlighting the importance of protecting these principles for future generations.

Mr Kishore questioned what Fiji had gained from repeatedly changing its Constitution, saying he believed the changes had not delivered tangible benefits to the country.

He suggested that had Fiji maintained a stable and enduring constitutional framework, the country could have achieved greater progress, potentially becoming what he described as a "small America".

He also questioned why the Government was rushing the amendment process and called for more educated members of the community to explain the reasons behind the proposed changes.

Recalling his teaching days in the 1970s, Mr Kishore compared frequent changes to a game of musical chairs, suggesting they created uncertainty and instability.

He urged those involved in the constitutional review to take a more considered and inclusive approach, stressing that decisions about the country's supreme law would have consequences for generations to come.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka acknowledged Mr Kishore's submission.