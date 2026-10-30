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Drug offences account for 80 per cent of arrests, Police say

Officer urges traditional leaders, churches and families to strengthen awareness programmes and keep young people away from drugs.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 17:00

Updated 30 October 2026 | 18:14 FJT

Police representative Corporal Waisea Bolabiu  during his presentation on drug-related offences at the 2026 Ba Provincial Council Meeting at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi

Police representative Corporal Waisea Bolabiu during his presentation on drug-related offences at the 2026 Ba Provincial Council Meeting at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa, Denarau in Nadi.

More than 80 per cent of arrests annually over the past decade have been linked to drug-related offences, according to Fiji Police Force representative Corporal Waisea Bolabiu.

Speaking at the 2026 Ba Provincial Council Meeting at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi yesterday, Corporal Bolabiu highlighted the continuing challenge posed by drug-related crime between 2015 and 2025.

He clarified that the 80 per cent figure referred specifically to drug-related cases and should not be interpreted as covering all criminal offences.

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Corporal Bolabiu urged traditional leaders to work with Police to strengthen drug awareness and prevention programmes in villages and communities.

He proposed expanding youth empowerment initiatives through churches and village programmes, focusing on building resilience among young people through faith, family and culture.

He also called for greater use of digital platforms, including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, to deliver drug awareness messages to young people.

Strengthening international collaboration was another area he identified as important in addressing drug-related challenges.

Corporal Bolabiu encouraged traditional leaders to invite him to their villages and communities to speak directly with residents about drugs and their consequences.

His message emphasised community participation, youth engagement and cooperation between Police, churches and traditional leaders as part of efforts to prevent drug-related harm.

The proposed approach would bring awareness programmes closer to young people and families, using both traditional community structures and digital platforms to share information.

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