At just 18, Avishaan Kash Chand has turned his love of singing into a way of helping those closest to him through some of their most difficult moments.

From raising money for his young cousin's cancer treatment to organising a concert for his father's heart surgery, the Vunimono High School student has shown how a young person's talent can make a difference.

His efforts have earned him recognition at the 2026 Fiji Children's Awards, where he was nominated for his community service, leadership and commitment to helping others.

But Avishaan's journey of giving began long before the recognition.

At 14, he joined his father in singing kirtan and lokgeet to raise funds for his cousin's family after their home was destroyed by fire.

What started as a way to help relatives rebuild their lives became an opportunity to support family members facing other hardships.

When his young cousin needed cancer treatment in India, Avishaan once again turned to music to raise funds.

In May this year, he organised a concert to help pay for his father's cardiac surgery.

His father has since recovered and returned to work with the Fiji Football Association.

For Avishaan, the recognition is a source of pride not only for himself but also for his family, school and principal.

He hopes his journey will encourage other young people to recognise the value of their talents and use them to help people in need.

“My advice to other kids is to use your talent. If you have anything, support your communities, your family members, anyone in need,” he said.

Beyond singing and community service, Avishaan has also demonstrated leadership on the football field.

He represented Vunimono High School in its Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 football teams, captaining the Under-19 side.

In 2023, he captained Fiji's Under-15 team at the Oceania Federation Cup Development Tournament in New Zealand.

He also served as Deputy Head Boy at Vunimono High School in 2025.

Despite his achievements in music, football and community service, Avishaan remains focused on his education.

He hopes to pursue further studies and become an auditor while continuing to use his singing talent to support others.

For the young singer, success is not only about what he achieves for himself, but also about what he can do for the people around him.