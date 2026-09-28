Nation

Home built for son destroyed by fire

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu confirmed the incident and said the 28-foot by 18-foot house was completely destroyed.

Monday 28 September 2026 | 16:00

Mr Prakash estimated the damage at about $12,000, with the house and its belongings destroyed.

Mr Prakash estimated the damage at about $12,000, with the house and its belongings destroyed.

A Seaqaqa farmer has been left counting an estimated $12,000 loss after a house he built for his son was destroyed in a late-night fire.

Neel Prakash, 38, said the one-bedroom timber and corrugated iron house at Korotulotulo, Seaqaqa, was destroyed at about 11pm on September 23.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu confirmed the incident and said the 28-foot by 18-foot house was completely destroyed.

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He said the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained and there were no casualties.

Mr Prakash said no one was inside the house at the time because it was located some distance from the family home.

“The house had no electricity, and I believe the fire may have been deliberately started,” Mr Prakash said.

Mr Prakash estimated the damage at about $12,000, with the house and its belongings destroyed.

The family of six is now appealing for assistance and can be contacted on 9871848.

The National Fire Authority was contacted for comment, including on the cause of the fire, but had not responded when this edition went to press.

Police have not confirmed whether the fire was deliberately started.

The incident was reported on September 23 in Doidoi Settlement, Seaqaqa.

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