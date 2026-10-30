Justice out of reach for most Fijians: Leung

Access to justice remains beyond the reach of the overwhelming majority of Fijians, with poor coordination between institutions continuing to undermine the country's legal system.

Fiji Law Society president Graham Leung raised the concern at the Fiji Law Society Convention 2026 at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort in Denarau, Nadi, on Friday.

“Access to justice remains out of reach for the overwhelming majority of our people. Institutions still operate with fragmented mandates and limited coordination,” Mr Leung said.

He said the legal profession was also under growing pressure to maintain professional standards, uphold ethical conduct and adapt to rapid technological changes.

“The profession itself faces pressure on standards of competence, ethics and courtroom conduct in an era of rapid technological change.”

Mr Leung said legal technology and artificial intelligence (AI) could help improve case management, extend legal services to rural and maritime communities and reduce barriers to justice.

However, he cautioned that technology alone could not resolve the challenges facing the profession.

“Yet technology alone is insufficient. Judgement, integrity and courage cannot be downloaded. That responsibility remains ours.”

He said Fiji's upcoming general election and ongoing constitutional and institutional reforms would further test the legal profession's commitment to the rule of law.

Mr Leung urged lawyers to strengthen accountability, uphold integrity and ensure their work served the public.

“This is therefore not merely an opportunity for continuing education. It is a call to every practitioner present: raise the standard of your work.”

“Insist on excellence in your own practice and in the institutions you serve. Leave this convention committed to becoming better lawyers tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Leung said the strength of Fiji's legal system would depend on meaningful reforms and the professional conduct of lawyers.