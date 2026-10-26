Fiji targets outbreak detection within seven days

Fiji is aiming to detect outbreaks of potentially epidemic infectious diseases within seven days under a new US-backed programme designed to strengthen the country's disease surveillance and laboratory systems.

The seven-day target will be a key measure of success for the Strengthening Infectious Disease Detection Systems (STRIDES) programme, launched at Rose Hall, Tamavua Twomey Hospital, yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan said the initiative would help Fiji strengthen its ability to detect infectious disease threats before they spread further.

She identified dengue, leptospirosis, typhoid and seasonal influenza as Fiji's main outbreak diseases.

“But we also need to be ready… for any new disease, new virus that comes up,” she said.

Dr Sahukhan, who represented Health Minister Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu at the launch, said the seven-day goal would be among the indicators used to assess the programme's success.

Stronger disease detection

The programme will support laboratory testing for humans and animals, safer transportation of samples, biosafety measures, staff training and improved data sharing.

It is led by FHI 360 in partnership with Black & Veatch and PATH.

US Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo, who launched the programme alongside Dr Sahukhan and Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna, said the initiative would build on Fiji's existing expertise and systems.

“Our job is to strengthen the systems that work, not to build parallel ones,” she said.

Animal and human health

Mr Tunabuna highlighted the importance of cooperation between the agriculture and health sectors, warning that infectious diseases could spread between animals and humans.

“Diseases do not always respect sectoral boundaries,” he said.

He said farmers and livestock officers could be among the first to notice unusual changes in animals, making their observations important for early disease detection.

Long-term preparedness

Dr Sahukhan stressed that the improvements must continue beyond the life of the programme.

“We don’t want to just have a project and then have that capacity during the project and then that falls off,” she said.

The programme aims to strengthen Fiji's long-term capacity to identify infectious disease threats through better testing, trained personnel and coordination between human and animal health services.