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Macuata women unite for Pinktober

Women are encouraged to prioritise their health and seek medical advice when unwell.

Saturday 17 October 2026 | 06:00

Members of Methodist Women’s Fellowship Macuata division and Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Macuata gathered to celebrate Pinktober and International Day of Rural Women at Subrail Park in Labasa on October 16, 2026

Members of Methodist Women’s Fellowship Macuata Division and Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Macuata gathered to celebrate Pinktober and the International Day of Rural Women at Subrail Park in Labasa on October 16, 2026.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

A sea of pink and white filled Subrail Park in Macuata yesterday as members of the Methodist Women’s Fellowship Macuata division and Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Macuata gathered to mark Pinktober and the International Day of Rural Women.

Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Macuata (SVTM) president Adi Samanunu Katonivere said the gathering was also an opportunity to remember the sisters, mothers and daughters who had died from cancer.

“Through this gathering, we encouraged women to look after themselves using both advice from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Bible,” Ms Katonivere said.

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“Women are already bold enough, but sometimes they need encouragement and need to be told to see the doctor when they are sick.”

She said women often put their families, household chores and other people’s needs before their own, including their health.

The organisation worked with the vanua to bring together 2,000 women from 12 districts of Macuata.

The event also provided an opportunity for members of the Methodist Women’s Fellowship Macuata division to hold their closing rally.

Methodist Women’s Fellowship Macuata division pastor Karalaini Liku said women from maritime islands had travelled by boat the previous day to attend the one-day programme.

“Gathering women like this is also a form of encouragement, as it shows we can work together to help each other despite our different geographical locations,” Ms Liku said.

“We are thankful to the various Government ministries and non-governmental organisations for bringing their services to Subrail Park to assist the women.”

Radini Talatala Qase Macuata Karalaini Rasekaseka, one of the guests, encouraged women to stay connected with God, spend time in prayer and build their lives on faith in Jesus.

“Prayer is powerful and living a prayerful life can help women face challenges in life, including cancer,” Ms Rasekaseka said.

“Sometimes family members and friends will not be around women who are suffering, but they can depend on God to help them become overcomers,” she said.



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