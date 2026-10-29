$235m tied to incomplete scholarships, Govt demands answers

More than $235 million in public investment is tied to over 33,000 scholarship recipients who failed to complete their studies or had their scholarships terminated, prompting Government calls for stronger accountability and better student outcomes.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel raised the concern at the launch of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) Strategic Plan 2026–2031 yesterday.

He said Fiji must measure the success of its education investment by more than the number of scholarships awarded.

A report presented to Cabinet last month identified more than 33,000 scholarship recipients who did not complete their studies or had their scholarships terminated, representing an estimated $235 million in public investment.

"Behind these figures are students whose aspirations have been interrupted, families whose expectations remain unfulfilled, and public resources that have not generated their intended outcomes," Mr Immanuel said.

Since TSLS was established in 2014, Government has invested about $1.418 billion in tertiary and vocational education, including $843 million in tuition support and nearly $575 million in student allowances.

More than 90,000 students have received scholarships.

Government figures show 33,546 students have graduated, while 22,676 remain active under scholarship arrangements.

Mr Immanuel said increasing access to tertiary education was not enough if students failed to complete their qualifications or secure employment.

"Increasing access without improving completion and employment outcomes is not sufficient; financial responsibility requires us to invest wisely, support students effectively and account for the results of that investment.

This is why the change management programme undertaken by TSLS this year is both necessary and timely."

Measures to improve student outcomes

TSLS has introduced measures to improve student outcomes, including academic counselling, learning support programmes and closer cooperation with tertiary institutions.

Mr Immanuel highlighted agreements with the University of the South Pacific and Fiji National University as part of efforts to improve completion rates.

TSLS is also digitising more than 60,000 historical scholarship files dating back to the 1980s to strengthen records management, bond administration and policy decisions.

"Work is under way to link TSLS systems with other government agencies, including the Fiji National Provident Fund, to improve graduate tracking and workforce planning," he said.

Graduate employment concerns

An analysis of 7,528 graduates found that 3,540 were employed.

Thousands of others were either unemployed at the time of the analysis or could not be matched to employment records.

Mr Immanuel said education investment must be sustainable and aligned with Fiji's workforce needs.

By 2031, he said, success should be measured not only by access to education but also by graduates securing meaningful employment and contributing to national development.