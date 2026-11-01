Government covers two-thirds of tractor cost

A 15-member farming cooperative in Macuata is set to expand sugarcane and root crop production after receiving a tractor through a Government assistance programme that covers two-thirds of the machinery's cost.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna handed over the tractor to Duavata Cooperative at Bureiseni, Macuata, during a recent visit.

The assistance was provided under the Ministry of Agriculture's farm mechanisation programme, which requires recipients to contribute one-third of the tractor's total cost while the ministry covers the remaining two-thirds.

Mr Tunabuna said the initiative was aimed at helping farmers improve productivity and strengthen food security.

“This assistance reinforces the ministry’s commitment to supporting farmer cooperatives through improved access to agricultural machinery and resources, strengthening productivity and building the resilience of farming communities to contribute to Fiji’s agricultural development and food security,” Mr Tunabuna said.

The tractor is expected to improve land preparation, reduce reliance on manual labour and allow the cooperative to expand the area under cultivation.

The cooperative's 15 members are actively involved in sugarcane and root crop farming, supporting agricultural production and family livelihoods in the area.

Machinery shortage

Duavata Cooperative president Savenaca Turagavou said the tractor would address one of the biggest challenges faced by farmers in the community.

“For many years, our farmers have worked tirelessly to cultivate their land, grow sugarcane and cassava, and contribute to the agricultural development of our area,” Mr Turagavou said.

“However, one of our greatest challenges has been the lack of proper farming machinery.”

He said access to the tractor would allow members to prepare land more efficiently, increase the area under cultivation and reduce the physical demands of farming.

Mr Turagavou said the assistance would also create opportunities to improve production and strengthen the livelihoods of farming families.

He thanked Mr Tunabuna for visiting the community last Friday and providing support to the cooperative.

Farmers urged to seek assistance

Mr Tunabuna encouraged farmers across Fiji to visit their nearest agriculture office or station to learn about assistance packages available during the current financial year.

He congratulated Duavata Cooperative on receiving the tractor and acknowledged its members' commitment to farming.

The minister also urged members to remain united and work together to achieve their production goals.

He said cooperation and determination were essential to sustaining the cooperative's farming activities and improving agricultural output.