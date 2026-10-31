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Rabi leaders want Senate seat back

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said he will ask the committee to “have another look”.

Sunday 01 November 2026 | 09:00

Updated 01 November 2026 | 14:32 FJT

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Rabi Administrator Iakoba Karutake during an interview with this masthead on December 18, 2025

Rabi Administrator Iakoba Karutake.

Photo: Kaneta Naimatau

Rabi Council of Leaders administrator Iakoba Karutake told the FMA Town Hall at FNU Nasinu on Thursday night that he was “disappointed” a Senate seat for a Banaban representative was left out of the Constitution Bill.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said he will ask the committee to “have another look”.

Mr Karutake said the Constitution Review Commission’s report had recommended a Senate and a seat for a representative of the Rabi Council of Leaders.

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“I am disappointed that that has been taken out,” he said.

He said the Banaban community is one of the major communities in Rabi and in Fiji.

He asked if the 25 per cent of the commission’s recommendations left out could be reviewed so missed issues, including the seat, can be considered.

Mr Kamikamica replied: “I’ll try and tell the committee to have another look because it’s still open for changes and you make a good point there.”

Moderator Stanley Simpson asked why the seat was overlooked.

“I’m not sure, they may have dropped during the final…” Mr Kamikamica said.

Moderator Vijay Narayan said it sounded like “another amendment coming”. Mr Kamikamica said: “Well, we’ll address it.”

Mr Karutake said Rabi supports the review of the 2013 Constitution and thanked the Government for starting it.

The Banaban community moved from Banaba, now part of Kiribati, to Rabi in 1945.

Mr Kamikamica said the committee’s report and amendments will be tabled in Parliament next week.

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