Journalists must remain independent, rigorous and responsible as misinformation, disinformation and emerging technologies create growing challenges for the media.

Opening the eighth Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Pacific Media Summit in Savusavu, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the speed at which false information could spread made professional journalism more important than ever.

He said journalists needed to verify information, question what they saw and heard, investigate issues and hold institutions to account.

“We need professional journalists. We need strong newsrooms. We need media-literate citizens,” he said.

Mr Rabuka said artificial intelligence, synthetic content and digital manipulation had created new challenges for journalists and the public.

He said responsible journalism was essential to maintaining public trust and strengthening democracy.

“Freedom comes with responsibility,” he said.

Mr Rabuka said the media had an important role in reporting corruption, abuse of power and failures in public administration.

However, he said Fiji needed a media sector that was free to question, investigate and challenge while maintaining professional standards.

He stressed the importance of reaching remote communities, saying reliable information could save lives during cyclones and disasters and ensure isolated communities remained connected to national discussions.

The Prime Minister also said the Pacific needed stronger cooperation between governments, media groups, civil society and development partners such as the Pacific Centre for Communications and Journalism.

He described the centre as a platform for professional training, research and developing the next generation of Pacific media leaders.

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