Newly elected Catholic Women’s League Fiji (CWLF) president Maria Racoqe Nause intends to strengthen members’ relationship with God, encourage active participation in the sacramental life of the Church, and build stronger links with parish and community networks.

“Family is the base, and if we have strong families, only then can we have strong communities, strong parishes, and a strong women’s league,” Ms Nause said following her election on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral crypt in Suva.

“This is an honour. I must acknowledge the recent leadership, as they have done a tremendous job. This new team needs to continue from where they have left,” she said.

“This will only be possible if we, as women of faith, rely on God, plan well, have patience and lead prayerful lives. With a lot of changes and challenges before us, everything goes back to family, as it is our foundation.”

Ms Nause has been an active member of the CWLF for more than four decades, holding executive positions at the regional level in the Northern Division, including treasurer and president.

For outgoing president Maria Wana Bereso, the change of leadership brought a sigh of relief after nine consecutive years in executive roles.

The retired schoolteacher served as president of the Central Eastern Division for six years and as national president for three years.

“It was not easy leading women scattered across Fiji’s 36 parishes. I am relieved that during my term we have been able to launch our Strategic Plan, have the constitution and, for the first time, have our elections conducted according to our constitution,” Ms Bereso said.

“This has been possible with the knowledge and experience of a group of dedicated professional women who brought in their dynamic work ethics and made positive changes to the CWLF,” she said.

“The CWLF is more than 50 years old; it was not easy to change the old culture of how it was run.

“I was receptive to change. I learned as we moved through the last three years, and I bow out gracefully because the job has been done.

“It is now a new era under new leadership, and I congratulate the new team from the North that is going to take the reins of leadership for the next three years.”





CWLF national executive