New livestock breeds to be showcased in Labasa

New breeds of cattle, sheep and goats will be showcased at the National Agriculture Show in Labasa this month, giving Northern farmers an opportunity to observe and learn about livestock varieties from the Western Division.

Principal Agriculture Officer Northern Sujendra Prasad confirmed the breeds would be brought from selected farms in the Western Division for the three-day show at Subrail Park from September 15 to 17.

Mr Prasad said the initiative was aimed at helping Northern livestock farmers understand the characteristics of the new breeds and how they could contribute to improving stock quality.

“Our teams are currently working on which preferred breeds to bring to the North,” he said.

A variety of crops, grafted plants and trees will also be displayed for farmers and visitors.

Mr Prasad said two village farming groups would showcase their crop production, with produce available for display and sale.

The theme of this year’s show is “Green Growth: Golden Gains, Advancing Agriculture through innovation, diversification, value addition for a resilient and prosperous Fiji.”

20 schools invited

Mr Prasad said 20 schools in Labasa—10 primary and 10 secondary—had been invited to attend the show to provide students with a learning opportunity.

“This does not mean other schools cannot come, they are most welcome to attend this show,” he clarified.

Students from the selected schools will participate in various competitions, including poster and oratory competitions.

Preparations underway

Mr Prasad said more than 50 per cent of the logistical preparations had been completed, with the main ground and Ground Number Two booked for 11 days.

“We have been given access to the grounds from today (Monday) to start early preparations,” he said.

“The logistics are being done; the orders have been made by the companies to begin their own preparations once the festival setup is cleared,” he said.

Mr Prasad said the teams were working towards delivering a memorable show.

A total of 93 corporate companies and organisations have shown interest in setting up informative booths during the event.

Government institutions and machinery companies are among the key stakeholders expected to participate.