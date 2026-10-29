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No connection found in women’s deaths

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Loraini Seru said investigations had not established any links between recent cases involving women found dead around the country are connected.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 08:00

police-murder

Police investigators are yet to establish whether the recent cases involving women found dead around the country are connected.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Loraini Seru said investigations had not established any links between these cases.

“That is something that we have not established so far. If these cases are connected,” she said.

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“All cases involving bodies found dead were investigated as unnatural or sudden deaths, with established internal processes followed when such cases were reported.”

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has ruled out claims that anyone else, including a former Police officer, was involved in the alleged murder of Nakavu villager Vilimaina Wotta, whose body was found near Nadi Plaza.

“I can rule that out. Based on the evidence that we have, I have been briefed by our investigators regarding that,” Mr Tudravu said.

“The evidence that we have only points to the suspect who has been charged. Outside of that, there is no other evidence that has surfaced.”

Mr Tudravu urged anyone with information about possible involvement by another person to come forward and assist investigators.

He cautioned against making unsupported claims on social media.

“So as of now I can confirm that the evidence that we have ascertained led to the charging of the suspect and that is all that we have so far,” he said.

“So, if anybody else knows anything about the involvement of any former police officer, please come forward. Let us know.”


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