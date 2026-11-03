Nothing to fear, PM Rabuka assures public

There is nothing to fear.

That’s the reassurance from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka after he reportedly said the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) may be called upon to restore order.

“That is an assurance coming from the commander,” Mr Rabuka said yesterday, adding that calling on the RFMF was “the normal thing in a situation like we have seen Fiji go through”.

Mr Rabuka said the 1997 and other constitutions made the RFMF “subservient to the political leadership”.

When pressed if last week’s RFMF submission swayed him to extend the consultation time, the PM said no.

He said one coalition partner’s decision to withdraw from the committee “made us feel that there is some substance in their call for more time and more visits to other places”.





Election and referendum

On voting, Mr Rabuka said: “Looks like they are going to be held together and no point in having them days or weeks apart because of the possible cost savings.”

Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua said he had no knowledge of plans to hold the election and referendum together. Mr Valenitabua is not on the committee that decides this.

Asked about the February 6 timeframe next year, he said a motion for extension had been presented in Parliament. “What happens after that, well, I can’t speculate,” he said.





Two-thirds majority

Mr Rabuka said he was not worried about the numbers.

“I have the majority, I have and whether that’s two-thirds or not, it doesn’t matter. We’re taking it through the full parliamentary process.”

If Parliament does not pass the Bill, he said, “it’s back to the people”.