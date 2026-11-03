Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Nothing to fear, PM Rabuka assures public

Mr Rabuka said the 1997 and other constitutions made the RFMF “subservient to the political leadership”.

Wednesday 04 November 2026 | 08:00

Save
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka outside his office on September 30, 2025.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka outside his office on September 30, 2025.

There is nothing to fear.

That’s the reassurance from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka after he reportedly said the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) may be called upon to restore order.

“That is an assurance coming from the commander,” Mr Rabuka said yesterday, adding that calling on the RFMF was “the normal thing in a situation like we have seen Fiji go through”.

Related stories

Mr Rabuka said the 1997 and other constitutions made the RFMF “subservient to the political leadership”.

When pressed if last week’s RFMF submission swayed him to extend the consultation time, the PM said no.

He said one coalition partner’s decision to withdraw from the committee “made us feel that there is some substance in their call for more time and more visits to other places”.


Election and referendum

On voting, Mr Rabuka said: “Looks like they are going to be held together and no point in having them days or weeks apart because of the possible cost savings.”

Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua said he had no knowledge of plans to hold the election and referendum together. Mr Valenitabua is not on the committee that decides this.

Asked about the February 6 timeframe next year, he said a motion for extension had been presented in Parliament. “What happens after that, well, I can’t speculate,” he said.


Two-thirds majority

Mr Rabuka said he was not worried about the numbers.

“I have the majority, I have and whether that’s two-thirds or not, it doesn’t matter. We’re taking it through the full parliamentary process.”

If Parliament does not pass the Bill, he said, “it’s back to the people”.

Explore more on these topics

Constitution Review

Most popular

NFA investigations found that the property had been unoccupied for several years. The owner is understood to have migrated to New Zealand more than 30 years ago.
Nation

Vacant Tavua property destroyed in early morning blaze

PFP, General Election, campaigning, additional candidates, funding
Politics

People First works to secure election campaign funding

Sugarcane farmer, Emmanuel Jeet.
Nation

North farmers demand answers on El Niño support plan

The Drua has become a professional pathway for Fiji’s emerging rugby talent since joining Super Rugby in 2022.
Rugby

Drua focus on consistency for 2027 season

Nadroga Under-20 utility back Manasa Novo
Rugby

Nadroga U20 star dedicates award to late father

Nadroga
Rugby

Nadroga eye double title

bsplife
Personal Finance

BSP Life financial protection in Fiji: How to protect your income and family

The authority has been conducting routine compliance checks and targeted joint enforcement operations with the Fiji Police Force to identify and penalise illegal operators.
Transport

8,483 notices for illegal PSV operations

Miss Tebara 2026 Ateca Tamanalevu.
Lifestyle

Tamanalevu crowned Miss Tebara