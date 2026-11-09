PM Rabuka admits public service shortcomings

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged that delays, inconsistent service standards and staffing shortages have affected the quality of services delivered to ordinary Fijians.

Responding to Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu’s call for a better Fiji, Mr Rabuka admitted that gaps in public service performance and accountability remained a challenge for his Government.

“We acknowledge that shortcomings remain. Delays, inconsistent service standards, staffing constraints, inefficient processes and gaps in accountability have affected the quality of services received by our people,” he said.

He said restoring public trust required more than good intentions, adding that leaders and public office holders must be accountable for their decisions.

“No individual public official or institution is above the law. Public office is a responsibility, not a privilege.

“We cannot ask our people to have confidence in us unless we are prepared to hold ourselves to the highest standards.”

Mr Rabuka also acknowledged that the cost of living remained one of the most pressing concerns for Fijians.

He said the Government had introduced measures to cushion households, including reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) from 15 to 12.5 per cent, maintaining zero-rated VAT on essential household items, and providing electricity and water concessions to eligible households.

However, he said building a better Fiji required disciplined leadership, responsible governance and tangible improvements in people’s lives.