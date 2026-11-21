Labasa motorists face an increased risk of collisions because of missing road markings, with taxi operators warning that some drivers are straying into oncoming traffic.

Labasa Taxi Association general secretary Sujit Sharma said the absence of white lines separating traffic lanes was creating dangerous situations for motorists.

He claimed some drivers were taking advantage of the missing markings by crossing into the opposite lane, causing alarm among other road users.

"The risk to accidents are high because some drivers occasionally drive onto the other lane without following road safety rules," Mr Sharma said.

He called on the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to restore road markings promptly, particularly after road repairs and upgrades.

"We notice after the road repairs are completed, they delay the road marking exercise which is important to road safety," he said.

Mr Sharma said clearly marked lanes were essential to helping motorists remain on the correct side of the road.

He also raised concerns that the absence of road markings could make it difficult to establish responsibility following a collision.

Fiji Labour Party Northern representative Alan Tuinasoni shared similar concerns, saying the issue required urgent attention because motorists' lives could be at risk.

Mr Tuinasoni said inexperienced drivers were particularly vulnerable when roads lacked clear lane markings.

"New drivers are at more risk to accidents because the road rule book says following road lane rules".

Former Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Satish Kumar also urged the FRA to address the issue.

Mr Kumar said road safety should not be compromised and called on motorists to exercise caution rather than take advantage of missing road markings.

A former FRA road contractor employee, who requested anonymity, said white centre-line markings were essential for road safety.

The former employee expressed concern that delays in restoring the markings could increase the risk of accidents.

The Fiji Sun emailed the FRA communications team seeking comment on the concerns and asking when the road markings would be restored.

No response had been received by the time this edition went to press.