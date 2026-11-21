The contributions of Fiji's often-overlooked grassroots recycling workers are gaining international attention after the Pacific Recycling Foundation (PRF) was named a finalist in a major Australian environmental award.

The Foundation has been shortlisted in the Environmental Protection and Litter Prevention category at the 2026 Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO) Biennial Awards.

For PRF founder Amitesh Deo, the recognition is an opportunity to highlight the people working behind the scenes to protect Fiji's environment and reduce waste.

“For a grassroots organisation from a small Pacific Island country like Fiji, reaching the finalist stage of an international award is a significant achievement,” Mr Deo said.

“Our work has never been driven by the pursuit of awards or recognition, but opportunities like this allow us to bring greater visibility to the people and communities whose contributions to environmental protection are often overlooked.”

Mr Deo said the nomination was not only an achievement for the Foundation but also recognition of grassroots recycling organisations and Fiji's Collection Pillars of Recycling (CPR).

He said these workers continued to operate under challenging conditions and deserved greater recognition, dignity and protection for their contributions to the recycling sector.

The Foundation's work includes supporting Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited (WRFL) and advocating for a rights-based approach to recycling.

Its advocacy focuses on ensuring grassroots recyclers are recognised and included in discussions about environmental protection and sustainability.

The international recognition comes as Fiji faces environmental pressures, including climate variability, El Niño-related dry conditions and fire risks, which can further threaten vulnerable communities and the livelihoods of grassroots recyclers.

The latest nomination follows Fiji's representation at the 2024 APCO Biennial Awards, when WRFL, a key PRF partner, was nominated in the Improved Recycling System category.

The successive nominations highlight the growing international visibility of Fiji's recycling sector and its contribution to sustainable waste management across the Pacific.

The 2026 APCO Biennial Awards ceremony will be held on December 1 at Powerhouse Parramatta in Sydney, Australia.