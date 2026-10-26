Police chief wants results from upgraded Nadi K-9 facility

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu wants better crime detection and improved public satisfaction from investments in Fiji's police dog unit, warning that upgraded facilities must deliver tangible results.

Speaking at the reopening of the refurbished Namaka Dog Kennel at Nadi International Airport this morning, Mr Tudravu said investments in police canine capabilities must translate into stronger operational performance and better service delivery.

“I want return on investment, and I want the satisfaction of the customers on what we do and deliver in all the operations that we do,” he said.

The refurbishment was supported by the New Zealand Government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade under the Fiji Police Partnership Programme.

Mr Tudravu said the upgraded facility was particularly important because of its location at Nadi International Airport, one of Fiji's main ports of entry.

He stressed that addressing crime required cooperation, stronger partnerships and improved policing capabilities.

“All crimes need to be addressed collectively, and this joint investment in funding and capability support is a worthy investment that future-proofs our response capability,” he said.

$20 million in seizures

Since its establishment in 2016, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit has seized more than $20 million worth of drugs and undeclared currency.

The unit has also detected ammunition and assisted in other policing operations.

Mr Tudravu said the refurbished kennel would provide better accommodation for police dogs and a suitable environment for training.

He said the improvements would protect the dogs' welfare while strengthening their operational readiness.

New Zealand partnership

Mr Tudravu recalled efforts to strengthen the K-9 Unit in 2008, when Fiji Police faced difficulties obtaining international assistance because of the country's political situation.

Those challenges led to the development of the Pacific Detector Dog Programme in partnership with Fiji Customs.

New Zealand Police Fiji Police Partnership Programme team leader Joe Hunt said the reopening represented an investment in policing capability, professionalism and personnel serving Fiji's communities.

Mr Hunt also highlighted further developments, including a puppy development centre in Nasese, additional patrol dogs and expanded explosive detector dog capabilities.

He said continued cooperation and investment would strengthen the Dog Unit's long-term sustainability and improve public safety.