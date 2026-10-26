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Nata urges TLTB staff to improve service

Mr Nata said employees had been reminded to adopt a renewed attitude towards serving landowners and tenants.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 15:00

The new TLTB office in Labasa would make it easier for people in the North to access the board's services without travelling to Suva.

The new TLTB office in Labasa would make it easier for people in the North to access the board's services without travelling to Suva.

Shratika Naidu

iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) chief executive officer Solomone Nata has urged staff to change their attitudes and mindsets to improve service delivery to landowners and tenants.

Speaking at the opening of TLTB's new office in Labasa last Friday, Mr Nata said he had repeatedly reminded employees of the need to improve how they served the public.

He said he hoped the new working environment would encourage staff to become more productive and renew their commitment to service delivery.

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“TLTB is a very fair and transparent organisation in terms of service delivery,” Mr Nata said.

“We serve, we deliver service to everybody, tenants, landowners in a very fair manner.”

Mr Nata said employees had been reminded to adopt a renewed attitude towards serving landowners and tenants.

His comments came as TLTB opened its new office at Taukei Plaza Tolu, 8 Sangam Avenue Road, in Labasa on October 23.

The building is TLTB's third-owned property.

Mr Nata said the new office would make it easier for people in the North to access the board's services without travelling to Suva.

“Landowners can come and check their records, trust money, leases, lease account, even the tenants can check their lease account,” he said.

“All the services provided by TLTB are available at the Labasa office.”

The office is open from Monday to Friday.

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