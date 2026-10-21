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Police probe mystery white powder found in Bua

Police investigations continue

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 08:00

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A parcel containing a white powdered substance suspected to be illicit drugs is in Police custody after it was found along the seashore on Yadua Island in Bua yesterday.

Police said the parcel, sealed in black and pink plastic, was discovered by a villager who handed it over to the village headman.

The headman later took the parcel to Nabouwalu Police Station and reported the discovery.

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Police said the parcel remained in their custody and would undergo further analysis to determine the nature of the substance.

Members of the public who come across similar suspicious packages are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Police Call Centre on 1681.

Investigations into the discovery are continuing.

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