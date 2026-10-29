Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has challenged traditional leaders in Ba to confront the country’s growing social and economic challenges through leadership grounded in truth, integrity, unity and accountability.

Addressing the opening of the 2026 Ba Provincial Council meeting at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi yesterday, Major General Kalouniwai said the foundations of leadership must be strong enough to protect the people and future generations.

He said Fiji was facing a difficult period marked by rising food prices, the high cost of living, increasing HIV cases, illicit drug-related challenges and economic uncertainty.

He also raised concerns about constitutional changes and the proposed establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC), saying people had waited too long for answers to issues affecting their lives.

“The people are suffering and have waited for too long. They are crying for too long and want their questions to be answered,” he said.

Major General Kalouniwai said he had questioned why he was invited to open the provincial council meeting, noting that it was unusual for someone outside government or the political arena to be given the responsibility.

He clarified that his presence was not intended to promote any political party or government initiative.

“I am here to talk about what is happening right now in our beloved country, and especially our role and our position of leadership,” he said.





Leadership must have a strong foundation

Using the metaphor of a house, Major General Kalouniwai described the provincial council as an institution established to shelter, safeguard and protect the people and future generations.

He said the strength of a house depended on its foundation, just as the effectiveness of the council depended on the values underpinning its leadership.

He outlined three foundations that traditional leaders must uphold.

The first was doing what was right and lawful, even when nobody was watching or when others disagreed.

The second was understanding their God-given purpose in leadership, while the third was loving everyone equally.

He challenged council members to reflect on the consequences of their leadership and consider whether their decisions were strengthening or weakening the province.

“What is the fruit of truth that will come out of this council?” he asked.

“What foundations of the house have you built to protect and safeguard your people and your generations?”

He also questioned whether leadership was contributing to division, disunity and hatred among communities.





Military to push for removal of coup-related protections

Major General Kalouniwai said the military would advocate for the removal of constitutional provisions that protect participants in the 1987 coups.

He also reflected on Fiji’s political history, contrasting the military’s acceptance of the 2022 election outcome with the country’s previous experiences of coups and political instability.

He said the peaceful transition to the coalition government represented an important change in Fiji’s political journey.

The military’s response to the election outcome, he said, was guided by its responsibility to act independently and lawfully.

Major General Kalouniwai acknowledged the pain and divisions caused by past political upheavals, including the events of 2000.

He said confronting the past was necessary for Fiji to move forward as a united nation.





Truth and reconciliation key to national healing

The RFMF Commander also highlighted the military’s Truth and Reconciliation initiative, established in 2024 to address the pain and divisions stemming from the events of 2000.

He said the initiative’s first meeting was held in Delainabua, where people shared personal accounts of suffering, loss and the lasting effects of the crisis.

Major General Kalouniwai said acknowledging these experiences was an important step towards understanding, reconciliation and healing.

He said the process represented a shift away from secrecy and division, allowing people to confront painful experiences and work towards lasting peace.





Call to restore iTaukei values

Major General Kalouniwai also called on traditional leaders to restore and uphold traditional iTaukei values, which he said were increasingly being undermined by changing behaviours and outside influences.

He lamented what he described as the erosion of respect, love, care, unity and honesty within the iTaukei community.

He said Christian principles and traditional values must remain central to leadership and the work of the provincial council.

He urged leaders to reject divisive behaviour and ensure their decisions promoted unity across all racial and community groups in Fiji.

Major General Kalouniwai reminded the council that leadership was not simply about being appointed or recognised by others, but about understanding and fulfilling a responsibility.

He said leaders must remain authentic, act with integrity and recognise that their authority carried a responsibility to serve.

He challenged the council to examine whether its leadership was genuinely serving the people and building a foundation strong enough to safeguard future generations.