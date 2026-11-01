Saukuru urges Bua youths to lead fight against drugs and HIV

Young people in Bua have been challenged to become the first line of defence against drugs and take an active role in protecting their communities from drug-related harm.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru issued the call while closing the four-day Bua Youth and Sports Festival at the Nawailevu Primary School grounds last Friday.

Mr Saukuru said the fight against drugs required collective responsibility, with young people playing a leading role in protecting their peers and promoting positive behaviour.

“Make positive choices, lead by an example and become role models in their communities,” Mr Saukuru said to the youths.

He also raised concerns about HIV in Fiji, urging young people to make informed decisions about their health.

“There is an increased concern about the increasing number of HIV cases in Fiji and its important that you become aware, choose prevention and responsible decision-making.”

Mr Saukuru challenged young people to contribute to Bua's development while helping address social issues, particularly drug use and HIV.

He said young people played an important role in shaping Fiji's future.

“Young people represent the largest demographic of our population in Fiji,” Mr Saukuru said.

He noted that young people made up approximately 60 per cent of the population.

Chief warns against drugs

Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka also urged young people to reject drugs, warning of their potential effects on mental health and future opportunities.

He questioned why drug use continued to affect communities in a country with a relatively small population.

Mr Nagagavoka also raised concerns about HIV and AIDS, encouraging young people to seek testing, learn about prevention and make responsible decisions to protect themselves and others.

Protect Bua's identity

The festival, held under the theme “De Laholaho Ona Qai Nuidana”, also highlighted the importance of preserving Bua's culture and traditions.

Mr Nagagavoka said young people needed to understand their identity and cultural heritage.

“Culture is our way of life. It is important for every young person to know who they are and where they come from. If we lose our Bua culture, we risk allowing other cultures to replace what makes us unique as a people,” Mr Nagagavoka said.

“Do not forget your Bua culture. Wherever you are, always be proud of your identity, speak your dialect and uphold the traditions of your people.”

Mr Saukuru also encouraged young people to preserve their cultural identity while contributing to their communities.

Community outreach

A mini roadshow held during the festival brought together Government agencies, stakeholders and non-governmental organisations.

The initiative gave residents an opportunity to access information and services, interact with Government representatives and learn about available programmes and support.