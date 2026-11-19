The Bula FC will face a chal­lenging test when the OFC Pro League takes its third circuit series to Christchurch, New Zealand, from March 7-13, 2027.

The Roy Krishna-captained side will play three matches during the Christchurch series, coming up against South Melbourne FC, South Island United and defending champions Auckland FC.

Bula FC will open its campaign against South Melbourne FC on March 7. Both clubs reached the Leaders Group last season, set­ting up a competitive start to the Christchurch fixtures.

The opening double-header will also feature South Island United against Auckland FC in the first New Zealand derby of the 2027 sea­son. It will be the first time South Island United play in front of their home supporters in Christchurch.

On their second game, Bula FC will meet South Island United on March 10, while Auckland FC take on South Melbourne FC in a re­match of the inaugural OFC Pro League final.

They will then face Auckland FC on March 13, with South Island United playing South Melbourne FC in the other fixture.

Christchurch will host six matches across three double-header match­days, giving South Island fans their first opportunity to watch the re­gion's professional league in per­son. - TEVIT A WESELE