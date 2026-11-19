The Axellerate Liavata Blues Sevens and Netball Festival will bring together 62 rugby and netball teams, featuring more than 800 players, at Nadovu Ground on December 5.

The inaugural one-day event is organised by Vuda Blues Rugby Club of Lauwaki Village, with organisers expecting about 1,000 spectators.

The festival aims to promote grassroots sport, identify emerging talent and provide structured sporting opportunities for young people in the Vuda district.

Tournament director James Patrick McGoon said the partnership built on Axellerate Sport’s existing support for the club and its grassroots rugby and netball development.

“We are proud to have Axellerate Sport with us again, this time as our naming rights partner. Their continued support shows that they believe in grassroots rugby and netball, and in the young people of Vuda,” Mr McGoon said.

The name Liavata reflects the spirit of duavata, or unity, with the festival also aiming to strengthen ties among villages and communities.

A key focus is engaging unemployed youths during the rugby off-season and connecting them with structured development opportunities.

Organisers hope to identify 20 to 30 players for the Liavata Blues development squad, with top performers having the opportunity to progress to the Vuda Blues.

The programme will include men’s sevens, under-21 rugby, open-grade and mixed netball, and under-11 netball, providing opportunities for women, girls and younger players.

Vuda and Lauwaki have produced several players who have represented Fiji, including Napolioni Bolaca, Watisoni Votu, Joseva Uluivuda, Akuila Tuinasau, Poate Turuva and Apimeleki Nasalo.

Mr McGoon said the festival aimed to give emerging players a similar opportunity to be recognised.

“Every one of our white jersey players started on a village field just like Nadovu. This festival is about making sure the next generation gets seen,” he said.

Organisers expect the event to engage more than 300 youths and generate between $5,000 and $8,000 in local spending for vendors and small businesses.

They hope to establish the festival as an annual grassroots sporting event at Nadovu Ground.

The tournament is being submitted to the Fiji Rugby Union for sanctioning and is planned to follow its sevens laws and World Rugby regulations. Organisers also plan to provide medical personnel, an ambulance on standby and emergency procedures.

Vuda Blues Rugby Club is inviting corporate sponsors, Government agencies, sporting bodies, businesses, media organisations, vendors and volunteers to support the event.

The five competitions will offer the following prize money: