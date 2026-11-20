Fiji is preparing its civil service for artificial intelligence (AI), with Government developing policies, governance frameworks and skills to ensure the technology improves public service delivery.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua said the Fiji Civil Service AI Initiative was an important step in the country’s digital transformation, but responsible adoption would depend on technology, policies and people.

“Technology alone does not deliver transformation. Success depends on governance, policy, skills, and leadership,” Mr Naivalurua said at the official launch in Suva on Friday.

He said Government was developing a civil service AI policy, competency framework and governance framework to guide the ethical, transparent and accountable use of AI across government agencies.

Forty public servants from across Government had completed specialised AI training during the week, while 788 government services had been mapped for prioritised digitalisation, he said.

Government was also strengthening digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and data protection, with a National Digital Identity System and supporting legislation among its ongoing initiatives.

Center for Digital Acceleration senior digital policy specialist, Dr Miriam Stankovich, said AI could help reduce routine administrative work, improve access to information and strengthen government planning.

However, she said safeguards were needed to protect personal information, ensure fairness and maintain accountability.

“An AI innovation succeeds when its benefits can be felt beyond the people who already find government easy to navigate,” Ms Stankovich said.

She said digital services must also reach people with limited connectivity, people with disabilities and those needing in-person assistance.

The initiative is part of broader national efforts to develop Fiji’s AI policy, strategy, governance framework and action plan.