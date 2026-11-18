Former Fiji Sports Council chief executive officer Gilbert Vakalalabure has been given time to consider his next course of action against the fifth defendant, Semesa Karavaki, after Karavaki again failed to appear in court on Tuesday.

All parties appeared before Master Vandhana Lal to discuss a striking-out application filed by the first defendant, the Fiji Sports Council (FSC), represented by Tuitoga and Haniff lawyers.

The FSC is seeking to have Vakalalabure’s defamation claim dismissed on the grounds that it discloses no reasonable cause of action.

During the proceedings, Vakalalabure’s lawyer, Tevita Vakalalabure, told the court that Karavaki had again failed to appear despite having been served with a summons.

Master Lal directed the parties to file their submissions before the next court mention on February 2, 2027, when a trial date is expected to be set.

The FSC has until December 18 to file its submissions on the striking-out application, while Vakalalabure has until January 15 to file his.

In relation to the substantive matter, Tevita Vakalalabure objected to the State’s further request for 14 days to file its response, saying it had already been granted 21 days.

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