Unity Fiji is nearing completion of its 55-candidate line-up for the next General Election, with 23 candidates already secured and another 20 expected to be announced next month.

Party assistant general secretary Mosese Talitalivalu said the party had also interviewed 61 prospective candidates to fill its remaining 12 positions.

The 20 candidates are expected to be announced on December 4 as the party continues its preparations for the election.

Mr Talitalivalu said Unity Fiji wanted to offer voters a different choice, focusing on trusted leadership, reducing poverty and improving people's living standards.

He said the party believed its leader, Savenaca Narube, could bring the change people had been calling for.

"We've been crying for change. Unity Fiji will bring this change," Mr Talitalivalu said.

"We've been crying also for leadership that can be trusted. We, the Unity Fiji, have that leadership through Mr Narube. You can trust him."

He said the party believed its leadership and approach to addressing poverty were among the key differences it could offer voters.

"We would like to change the life of the people, that prosperity, that change, that life where they earn this money. We have that package," he said.

Mr Talitalivalu also defended the party's leadership, saying Unity Fiji was not associated with coups and believed it could offer Fiji a different political direction.

"Our hands are clean. We are not coup makers," he said.

He questioned the country's repeated reliance on political leaders who had held power at different times, referring to former prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Mr Talitalivalu said Unity Fiji believed voters deserved an alternative leadership with a different background and vision for the country.