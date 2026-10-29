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Students forced to climb hills for internet signal in Bua village

Villagers used a Constitution consultation forum to highlight infrastructure challenges affecting daily life.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 11:30

Solar electrification, conventional electricity, hard questions, plea, Kalika village, Govt

Kilaka village headman, Paulo Mesulame, at the village's solar system charging site.

Sampras Anand

While most Kilaka villagers focused on making submissions on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, village headman Paulo Mesulame raised concerns about the village’s lack of basic infrastructure.

During a public consultation at the village hall in Kubulau, Bua, on Monday, Mr Mesulame said the Government needed to hear the villagers’ plea for conventional electricity.

The village currently relies on solar charging systems, but residents say the batteries are no longer providing sufficient power. They are calling on the Government to help address the problem.

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Mr Mesulame said the village acquired solar system sets six years ago, which were still installed at various locations within the village.

“We need Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) services in our village,” the 44-year-old said.

He said solar power generation depended on favourable weather conditions, with rainy weather reducing charging hours and limiting the availability of electricity.

Mr Mesulame said reliable electricity was needed for studying at night, hosting functions, receiving visitors, doing household chores and other daily activities.

“All the charging batteries are now flat and cannot produce ample solar energy,” he said.

He said the village had made a request to the Kubulau district officer a few years ago but was told that securing conventional electricity would take time.

“We were told to wait for this service; we are still waiting,” he said.

Mr Mesulame said access to conventional electricity in every village was important for development and growth across Kubulau district.


Internet access

Youth representative Amelia Leitana raised concerns about the lack of reliable internet access, saying it affected residents’ ability to access news, Government programme updates, visitor notifications, study resources and basic communication with the outside world.

Ms Leitana said students and young people needed reliable internet services in an increasingly technology-driven world.

She said residents had to walk long distances to a nearby cemetery or a hill to get an internet signal. Ms Leitana said this was a problem that should not exist in any Fijian village in 2026.

“Other countries are improving their internet service while we are still trying to catch the slightest of internet network. It’s sad to think about it,” she said.

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