Tailevu plans economic revival for rural communities

The Tailevu Provincial Council is seeking better infrastructure and investment to unlock the economic potential of the province’s interior, including a proposed bridge linking Tailevu and Naitasiri.

Council chairman and Tui Nabou Ratu Semi Matalau said rural revitalisation was a priority, with the aim of helping villagers generate income without having to leave their communities.

He said the province had significant land and natural resources, but rural communities lacked sufficient cash-based economic activity.

“Rural revitalisation, driving the economy from the rural areas. We know we’ve got a lot of resources, but the thing is there’s a lack of cash economy in the rural areas,” Ratu Semi said.

“We want to revitalise that in partnership with Government and other agencies of development.”

One proposal is to construct a bridge at Waidewara to connect Tailevu with Naitasiri, restoring a link previously served by a boat between the two banks.

Ratu Semi said the bridge could improve access to markets and transport routes, including connections towards Suva, Nausori Airport, Natovi and the Western Division.

“So that’s the main one and then to connect it to other industries like agriculture. We want the people to remain at home and generate income from the villages,” he said.

The council is also looking at establishing growth centres in Wainibuka, potentially developing small townships along the King’s Road corridor.

Ratu Semi said residents of Nasautoka were already liaising with overseas partners on a proposed cocoa-to-chocolate venture.

The council is also planning a development hub at Vunivivi Hill on a two-acre site provided by the Ministry of Lands.

Ratu Semi said the proposed complex would include council offices, a meeting house, ceremonial grounds, facilities for Tailevu women and youths, staff accommodation and commercial areas that could include shopping facilities and short-term accommodation.

He said the council’s subvention from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs had remained unchanged despite its ambitions and that fundraising through the revival of Adi Tailevu would help support development in the province.

Details, including the cost of the Vunivivi Hill project, are still being developed by a project team comprising qualified people from Tailevu.