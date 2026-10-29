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Driver killed after vehicle crashes into post in Nabua

The latest fatality brings Fiji's road death toll to 48, down from 64 during the same period last year.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 09:30

police accident

A man in his 30s is believed to be Fiji's latest road fatality victim after a vehicle crash in Nabua last night.

Police say the victim was driving along Jerusalem Road in Nabua when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a post.

He was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where medical officials later confirmed his death.

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A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

The national road death toll now stands at 48, compared with 64 during the same period last year.

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