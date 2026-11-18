For generations, minority communities have made Bua their home, building relationships and becoming part of the province's social fabric.

But when political uncertainty strikes, Tui Bua Ra Makutu Nagagavoka says some of these families are left wondering whether the country they call home will remain a safe place for them.

It is this fear that the traditional chief wants addressed in Fiji's Constitution.

Speaking during the second public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill in Nabouwalu, Bua, yesterday, Mr Nagagavoka urged the special committee to consider stronger constitutional protection for minority communities, particularly Indo-Fijians and Solomon Islanders.

“The Constitution must protect and provide assurance to the minorities such as the Indo-Fijians and the Solomon Islanders that they can stay in Fiji and call this country their home,” Ratu Nagagavoka said.

“I have a close relationship with them as they have made my province their home and whenever there is political upheaval, they live in fear, wondering what will happen to them.”

Mr Nagagavoka said his relationship with these communities had given him an understanding of their concerns.

He said many people in Bua shared similar bonds with minority communities, helping them feel accepted and part of the province.

For the traditional chief, constitutional protection would offer reassurance to families who have built their lives in Fiji.

Ratu Nagagavoka also raised concerns about land ownership and control over mineral resources found beneath the land.

“If iTaukei landowners or freehold landowners have minerals available on their land, the Government should give the owners the right to decide what to do with them,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be the Government alone that decides what will be done with the mineral deposits.

“The landowners should have 90 per cent say and Government can have 10 per cent control.”

He also called for land and sea boundaries to be clearly defined in the Constitution, with greater privileges given to landowners.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, who chaired the consultation, said members of the public had the right to express their views and make submissions.

“The committee were given 30 days, as per the parliamentary rules, to carry out consultations and meetings with the public and we are now on the home stretch,” Mr Gavoka said.

“We have done consultations in most parts of Viti Levu and now we are in Vanua Levu until tomorrow Friday.”

Mr Gavoka said the Bill would be read for the third time in Parliament between November 30 and December 4.