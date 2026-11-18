More than 150 delegates from 12 countries gathered at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort in Denarau, Nadi today to discuss ways to turn research into action to prevent violence against women across the Indo-Pacific.

The three-day 2026 International Symposium, From Evidence to Action, is hosted by the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (CEVAW), in partnership with the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) and the University of the South Pacific.

The symposium brings together 80 speakers and representatives from 23 partner organisations to examine the social and institutional factors contributing to violence against women.

CEVAW director Distinguished Professor Jacqui True said violence against women remained widespread, with emerging forms of abuse including online misogyny and technology-facilitated violence.

“Domestic and family violence continues to be widespread across Australia, with highly prevalent new forms of violence such as online misogyny and technology-facilitated gender-based harm, including that targeted at women in the public sphere,” she said.

Ms True said the symposium recognised that violence against women was not isolated to Australia and that Pacific partners had valuable lessons to share on culturally sensitive prevention and response approaches.

FWRM executive director Nalini Singh said hosting the symposium in Fiji would place Pacific women’s experiences, perspectives and knowledge at the centre of regional discussions.

“In Fiji and the Pacific, where there is high prevalence of violence against women, the urgency of translating evidence into effective policies, prevention strategies and institutional change cannot be overstated,” Ms Singh said.

She said the event was an opportunity to strengthen regional collaboration, promote locally grounded research and challenge structures that perpetuated violence in Pacific communities.

University of the South Pacific’s Dr Annie Crookes said combining academic research with local knowledge could help develop more effective policies and prevention strategies.

The symposium will conclude on Friday with a Statement of Action outlining delegates’ priorities and commitments to drive social and institutional change to improve the lives of women and girls.