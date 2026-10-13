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U.S has yet to provide evidence against Zhao: Foreign Affairs Minister

Zhao has denied the allegations and says he has written to the U.S Embassy in Suva seeking full details.

Tuesday 13 October 2026 | 17:30

Local businessman Zhao Fugang and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka.

Local businessman Zhao Fugang (left) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka says the United States of America has yet to provide evidence to support its allegations against local businessman Zhao Fugang.

On October 7, the U.S Department of State publicly designated Mr Zhao over alleged “significant corruption”.

It accused him of using his position to advance China-based government, business and criminal interests through alleged bribes to Fijian citizens.

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The Fijian Government responded a day later, urging US authorities to share credible information or evidence and insisting that any alleged offences committed in Fiji must be dealt with through local legal processes.

Mr Ditoka reiterated that position, saying evidence was needed before local authorities could act on the claims.

“We’d like the evidence to be forthcoming to us before our authorities can act on it. That’s what all democratic nations do, and we have decided that’s the way we’re going to go about it,” he said.

He said Fiji welcomed the United States’ concern about regional security and its offer of cooperation, but stressed that Fiji was a sovereign nation.

“We were very glad that the United States, like any other international partner, is concerned about the security situation in our part of the world, and we are very glad that they offer that kind of cooperation as well. But when it comes to our nation and our citizens, we are just like any other sovereign nation.”

The Government said last week that allegations were not proof of wrongdoing and that any action by local authorities must uphold due process, the presumption of innocence and the rule of law.

Mr Zhao, director of the Overseas Chinese Service Centre in Fiji, has categorically denied the allegations. He said he was not given an opportunity to respond before they were made public and had written to the US Embassy in Suva seeking full details.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua declined to comment when asked whether an investigation was under way.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto also declined to comment, saying the matter was “between them”.

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