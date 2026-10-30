Former Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Raijieli Taga has been appointed Director of Development, Grants and Strategic Partnerships at the University of the South Pacific (USP).

Dr Taga, who served in senior leadership positions across the Fiji Government, will take up her new role at USP's Laucala Campus on December 1, 2026.

The university announced her appointment today, saying she would lead efforts to strengthen international partnerships and secure development funding to support its strategic priorities.

Dr Taga brings more than three decades of experience in the Fiji Government, having held senior positions in Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Prime Minister, and Lands and Mineral Resources.

Her expertise spans international diplomacy, development cooperation and the negotiation of strategic partnerships.

A USP alumna, Dr Taga holds a doctorate from the University of Queensland, specialising in mining engineering and environmental toxicology.

She also holds a Master of Environmental Law from USP.

In her new role, Dr Taga will oversee the university's relationships with development partners, member countries, regional stakeholders and agencies under the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific (CROP).

She will also be responsible for coordinating opportunities for grants and development funding to advance the university's priorities.

USP's Development Cooperation Unit will operate under her leadership, working closely with academic and professional teams across the institution.

Speaking about her appointment, Dr Taga emphasised her belief that “the development of the Pacific begins where its young minds are nurtured”.

She also expressed her commitment to transforming partnerships into tangible development outcomes.

The university welcomed her appointment, saying it looked forward to her contribution towards expanding opportunities for students, staff, member countries and regional stakeholders.

Dr Taga is also an advocate for gender equality, research and collaboration.